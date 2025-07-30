Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rahul Gandhi's Explosive Lok Sabha Speech: Top 5 Moments That Shook Parliament


2025-07-30 05:01:14
Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech turned explosive as he challenged PM Modi to break his silence on Operation Sindoor and blasted EAM Jaishankar over China. From sharp taunts to fiery claims, his remarks triggered chaos, drawing sharp reactions and igniting massive political debate across the country.

