Rahul Gandhi's Explosive Lok Sabha Speech: Top 5 Moments That Shook Parliament
Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech turned explosive as he challenged PM Modi to break his silence on Operation Sindoor and blasted EAM Jaishankar over China. From sharp taunts to fiery claims, his remarks triggered chaos, drawing sharp reactions and igniting massive political debate across the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment