'Derogatory...': Jaya Bachchan SLAMS Sanjay Singh Over Bollywood Jibe At PM Modi
AAP MP Sanjay Singh took Bollywood-style digs at PM Modi during the Operation Sindoor debate in Lok Sabha. SP MP Jaya Bachchan strongly objected, calling the remarks 'derogatory' and slammed the use of Bollywood analogies in serious national discussions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment