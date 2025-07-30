'Derogatory...': Jaya Bachchan SLAMS Sanjay Singh Over Bollywood Jibe At PM Modi

AAP MP Sanjay Singh took Bollywood-style digs at PM Modi during the Operation Sindoor debate in Lok Sabha. SP MP Jaya Bachchan strongly objected, calling the remarks 'derogatory' and slammed the use of Bollywood analogies in serious national discussions.

