Bengaluru: Elderly Man Mauled To Death In Suspected Stray Dog Attack BBMP Launches Action

Bengaluru: A tragic incident occurred in the city where an elderly man was fatally attacked by a pack of stray dogs. The victim, identified as Seetappa (68), succumbed to his injuries after being mauled by the dogs in Telecom Layout, Kodigehalli, on Monday morning.

Around 3 am, Seetappa had stepped out for a walk when 7 to 8 stray dogs suddenly attacked him. They bit his hands, legs, and other parts of his body, inflicting severe injuries. Witnesses claimed that the dogs even consumed parts of his flesh.

Despite attempts to escape, Seetappa could not fend off the attack. Neighbours, alerted by the dogs' barking and his screams, rushed to help but found him critically injured. He was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

BBMP Launches Stray Dog Catching Operation

Following the incident, officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Animal Husbandry Department carried out a dog-catching operation in the Kodigehalli area on Tuesday. Approximately 16 stray dogs were captured as part of the drive.

Previous Attack On An Elderly Woman

This is not the first such incident. On August 28 last year, Raj Dulari Sinha (76) was killed after a stray dog attack near the playground of the 7th Residential Quarters of Jalahalli Air Force Station.

Family's Allegations Against BBMP

Seetappa's son, Venkatesh, expressed grief and anger over the incident.

"My father went for a walk around 3:30 am on Monday but did not return. Later, police called to inform us that he had been attacked by dogs and admitted to the hospital. When we reached there, he had already passed away. We have filed a complaint against BBMP," he said.

A post-mortem examination has been conducted, and BBMP Special Commissioner Suralkar Vikas Kishor stated that compensation would be provided if the report confirms death due to dog bites.

BBMP Expresses Doubt Over Cause Of Death

BBMP officials have expressed doubts about whether Seetappa's death was caused by the stray dog attack. According to locals, he had visited a tea stall around 3 am, and there is no conclusive evidence of the attack.

Family members also informed BBMP that Seetappa was not mentally stable. The body has been sent to MS Ramaiah Hospital for a detailed post-mortem. BBMP stated that compensation will be provided to the family as per rules if dog bites are confirmed as the cause of death.