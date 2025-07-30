Hollywood's New Power Couple? Tom Cruise And Ana De Armas' PDA Sparks Dating Rumors

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have set the internet abuzz with their recent PDA-filled outing in Vermont. Their cozy moments have sparked rumors that Hollywood may have just found its newest power couple.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were recently spotted holding hands while strolling through Woodstock, Vermont on July 26, 2025. A rare public display of affection from Tom Cruise, who has kept his personal life private since 2012. Their Vermont outing followed an Oasis concert in London and included a drive through a national park, shopping, and ice cream stops confirming speculation into something more than just friendship.

Hollywood power couple's Rumors first surfaced in February during a dinner in Madrid that coincided with Valentine's Day. Since then, the pair have been seen together on multiple occasions: arriving by helicopter in London, attending high-profile events like David Beckham's birthday, and vacationing on a yacht in Menorca. Their connection appears to straddle both professional collaborations and personal companionship.

Ana de Armas recently confirmed that she and Tom Cruise are working on several projects together, including the upcoming supernatural thriller Deeper, directed by Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie. She spoke of Cruise as an“incredible mentor,” while he openly praised her performance in Ballerina. Observers are divided: some see a genuine spark, others suggest their public closeness may serve mutual career positioning.

The hand-holding in Vermont marks the clearest sign yet that Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas may indeed be more than friends. Whether their partnership blooms into a full-blown romance-or remains a close alliance grounded in shared projects-remains to be seen. For now, their chemistry both on and off-screen is undeniable.