Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

U.S. Tariff Threat Freezes Dollar-Real Trading As Markets Wait For Clarity


2025-07-30 05:00:41
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian real barely moved against the US dollar in the last 24 hours, closing at 5.57 per dollar after days of uncertainty.

Markets focused on the looming threat of a new US import tax on Brazilian goods, set at a steep 50% and scheduled to start soon. On both sides, officials speak publicly about dialogue, but neither has changed position.

Brazil's inflation holds at 5.3%, keeping the central bank's key interest rate firm at 15%, which is high by global standards. The US dollar index stood near 98.8, showing moderate global strength as currency traders watched for new signals on US trade or central bank moves.

Charts show almost no direction. The Brazilian real's price has hovered tightly between 5.52 and 5.60. Indicators like the MACD and RSI point to a market on pause, with neither buyers nor sellers willing to take big risks.

Bollinger Bands have narrowed, confirming that investors have stepped back and want to see what happens next. Market volumes and ETF flows stayed flat.



The yellow Global Liquidity Index on the chart moved sideways, signaling that big international investors kept exposure to Brazil unchanged. Neither optimism nor panic ruled the session.

Behind the official policy dispute, ordinary businesses wait for clarity. The trade standoff threatens the earnings of both Brazilian exporters and US buyers of Brazilian products.

Both governments talk about possible solutions, but with the tariff date approaching, anxiety is rising on all sides. Everyone is now watching for two decisions.

The US Federal Reserve will say whether it holds rates steady or reacts to new political and economic pressure. In Brazil, leaders talk about finding new markets and supporting key industries, but their real options depend on what the US does next.

For now, the dollar-real market shows how global politics-and threats that might never happen-can keep investment frozen, even when local inflation and interest rates suggest action. Investors everywhere now wait, unwilling to move until politicians do.

MENAFN30072025007421016031ID1109861407

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search