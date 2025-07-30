403
U.S. Senator Plans to Halt U.S. Weapons Sales to Israel
(MENAFN) U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders announced Tuesday his intent to swiftly trigger Senate votes aimed at halting offensive weapons sales to Israel, citing the worsening humanitarian disaster in Gaza, including soaring civilian casualties and widespread famine.
"U.S. taxpayers have spent tens of billions of dollars in support of the racist, extremist Netanyahu government. Enough is enough," Sanders declared in a statement.
On Wednesday, the Senate is set to consider two key resolutions: one targeting a $675.7 million arms deal with Israel and another aimed at blocking the transfer of tens of thousands of fully automatic assault rifles.
Sanders emphasized that continued financial and military support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration—which he accused of killing over 60,000 Palestinians since October 2023—must end. He highlighted that many of the victims have been women and children.
He further condemned Israel for obstructing aid deliveries and intensifying the suffering in Gaza. "The time is long overdue for Congress to use the leverage we have -- tens of billions in arms and military aid -- to demand that Israel end these atrocities," he added.
Despite widespread international demands for a ceasefire, Israel has maintained a relentless offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023. According to current figures, more than 60,000 Palestinians have died—most of them civilians—as Israeli forces continue their bombardment, leaving much of the enclave in ruins.
In a major legal escalation, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing both of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel is currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its conduct during the conflict.
