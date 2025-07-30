Alkaline Battery Market Company Analysis 2025-2029, With Battery Specialties Inc, Camelion Battery, Energizer, Eveready, Panasonic, Duracell, Toshiba, Upenergy, Zhejiang Mustang Battery, And More

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The alkaline battery market is projected to grow by USD 2.56 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a CAGR of 4.4%. Key drivers include increased consumer electronics spending and battery recycling regulations. The report analyzes market size, trends, vendors, and forecasts across regions.

The global alkaline battery market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase of USD 2.56 billion from 2024 to 2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.4%. This comprehensive market analysis encompasses various facets, including market size, growth drivers, challenges, and an extensive vendor evaluation that features key participants in the industry.

The market is experiencing momentum due to rising consumer spending on electronic devices, desirable attributes of alkaline batteries, and stricter recycling regulations.

An emerging trend is the transition from zinc carbon batteries to alkaline alternatives, anticipated to propel market growth. Advances in recyclable alkaline batteries and increasing mergers and acquisitions within the primary battery sector are expected to further elevate market demand.

Market Segmentation Includes:

By Application



Consumer electronics

Toys and radios

Remote control Others

By Product



Primary battery Secondary battery

By Distribution Channel



Offline Online

By Geographical Landscape



North America

Europe

APAC

South America Middle East and Africa

Comprehensive Market Coverage:



Alkaline Battery Market Sizing

Alkaline Battery Market Forecast Industry Analysis

The report includes a detailed vendor analysis, equipping clients with tools to enhance their market positions. It reviews multiple leading vendors including Battery Specialties Inc., Camelion Battery Co., Energizer Holdings Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., The Duracell Co., and VARTA AG, amongst others. Insights into emerging trends and challenges are also covered, guiding companies in strategizing for future growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Analysis



Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria



Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation



Factors of disruption

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market Landscape



Market ecosystem



Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing



Market definition



Market segment analysis



Market size 2024

Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

Historic Market Size



Global Alkaline Battery Market 2019 - 2023



Application segment analysis 2019 - 2023



Product segment analysis 2019 - 2023



Distribution Channel segment analysis 2019 - 2023



Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Qualitative Analysis

Impact of AI on Global Alkaline Battery Market

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application



Market segments



Comparison by Application



Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Toys and radios - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Remote control - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Product



Market segments



Comparison by Product



Primary battery - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Secondary battery - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Market segments



Comparison by Distribution Channel



Offline - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Online - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape



Geographic segmentation



Geographic comparison



North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



France - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Brazil - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



South Korea - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints



Market drivers



Market challenges



Impact of drivers and challenges

Market opportunities/restraints

Competitive Landscape



Overview



Competitive Landscape



Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Competitive Analysis



Companies profiled



Company ranking index



Market positioning of companies





Battery Specialties Inc.





Camelion Battery Co.





Dongguan Large electronics Co. Ltd.





Energizer Holdings Inc.





Eveready Industries India Ltd.





FDK Corp.





Fujian Nanping Nanfu Battery Co. Ltd.





Gold Peak Technology Group Ltd.





Maxwell Ltd.





Panasonic Holdings Corp.





Spectrum Brands Inc.





The Duracell Co.





Toshiba Corp.





Upenergy Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd.

