Typhoon Co-May Strikes China’s Zhejiang


2025-07-30 04:33:44
(MENAFN) Typhoon Co-May, the eighth tropical storm to strike China this year, made landfall early Wednesday in Zhejiang province’s eastern region, Chinese authorities confirmed.

The storm, generating winds up to 23 meters per second near its core, struck Zhoushan City, as reported by the Zhejiang provincial meteorological observatory through media.

To brace for the typhoon’s arrival, Zhejiang officials raised the emergency alert from Level IV to Level III at 3:00 pm local time Tuesday (0700 GMT). China’s disaster response system includes four levels, with Level I being the most critical.

Meanwhile, heavy rains unleashed on Beijing on Tuesday claimed at least 30 lives, causing widespread flooding, significant infrastructure damage, and large-scale evacuations. President Xi Jinping called for full-scale efforts to protect lives and property.

In northern China’s Tianjin municipality, severe flash floods—the worst in seven decades—forced thousands from their homes in the Jizhou district, submerging 13 villages and prompting a top-tier emergency response.

By Tuesday, approximately 10,527 residents were relocated to seven emergency shelters to escape the devastating floodwaters.

