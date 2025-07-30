403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Typhoon Co-May Strikes China’s Zhejiang
(MENAFN) Typhoon Co-May, the eighth tropical storm to strike China this year, made landfall early Wednesday in Zhejiang province’s eastern region, Chinese authorities confirmed.
The storm, generating winds up to 23 meters per second near its core, struck Zhoushan City, as reported by the Zhejiang provincial meteorological observatory through media.
To brace for the typhoon’s arrival, Zhejiang officials raised the emergency alert from Level IV to Level III at 3:00 pm local time Tuesday (0700 GMT). China’s disaster response system includes four levels, with Level I being the most critical.
Meanwhile, heavy rains unleashed on Beijing on Tuesday claimed at least 30 lives, causing widespread flooding, significant infrastructure damage, and large-scale evacuations. President Xi Jinping called for full-scale efforts to protect lives and property.
In northern China’s Tianjin municipality, severe flash floods—the worst in seven decades—forced thousands from their homes in the Jizhou district, submerging 13 villages and prompting a top-tier emergency response.
By Tuesday, approximately 10,527 residents were relocated to seven emergency shelters to escape the devastating floodwaters.
The storm, generating winds up to 23 meters per second near its core, struck Zhoushan City, as reported by the Zhejiang provincial meteorological observatory through media.
To brace for the typhoon’s arrival, Zhejiang officials raised the emergency alert from Level IV to Level III at 3:00 pm local time Tuesday (0700 GMT). China’s disaster response system includes four levels, with Level I being the most critical.
Meanwhile, heavy rains unleashed on Beijing on Tuesday claimed at least 30 lives, causing widespread flooding, significant infrastructure damage, and large-scale evacuations. President Xi Jinping called for full-scale efforts to protect lives and property.
In northern China’s Tianjin municipality, severe flash floods—the worst in seven decades—forced thousands from their homes in the Jizhou district, submerging 13 villages and prompting a top-tier emergency response.
By Tuesday, approximately 10,527 residents were relocated to seven emergency shelters to escape the devastating floodwaters.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment