Cancer Biomarkers Market Forecast Report 2025-2035: Over 685 Clinical Trials Focused On Novel Cancer Biomarkers Underway

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global cancer biomarkers market is projected to rise from USD 28.6 billion in 2025 to USD 46.7 billion by 2035, at a 5% CAGR. Key growth areas include personalized therapy, genomic advancements, and North America's market dominance. Notably, HER2 biomarkers lead the market, with breast cancer remaining a primary focus.

Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Biomarkers Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Biomarker, Type of Cancer and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cancer biomarkers market is estimated to grow from USD 28.6 billion in 2025, to USD 46.7 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period to 2035.

The clinical success of several immunotherapies, such as checkpoint inhibitors, has already been established across multiple solid tumors. However, there still exists an unmet need related to evaluating the type of therapy that is to be used for treating different individuals suffering from a specific type of cancer. This is attributed to the fact that patients suffering from same cancer (same stage of the disease) may have exhibited different molecular profiles and respond differently to recommended drug / therapy types. In order to achieve better results for the patients, it is critical to identify reliable cancer biomarkers. Biomarkers provide valuable information about the molecular characteristics of individual tumors, allowing clinicians to tailor treatment strategies to each patient's unique profile.

The future of cancer biomarkers is promising as they have the potential to be used in various aspects of cancer medicine, such as screening, cancer classification, risk assessment, determination of tumor burden, personalization and monitoring of treatment, and prognosis. Moreover, advancements in genomic, proteomic, metabolomic, and microRNomic profiling, along with other techniques, such as comparative genome hybridization (CGH), single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) analysis, high throughput screening (HTS) and next-generation sequencing (NGS), are paving the way for the discovery of new tumor signatures.

Furthermore, the emergence of powerful proteomic and genomic technologies, combined with the analysis of circulating tumor cells (CTC), cancer stem cell-specific markers and cell-free circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) are contributing to the development of more sensitive and specific biomarkers for early cancer detection, disease progression monitoring and proper treatment selection. Given the ongoing pace of innovation, and increasing interest towards personalized approaches, the cancer biomarkers market is poised to experience a noteworthy growth in the foreseeable future.

CANCER BIOMARKERS MARKET: KEY INSIGHTS

The report delves into the current state of the cancer biomarkers market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry. Some key findings from the report include:

Presently, close to 100 novel cancer biomarker solutions are available in the market; majority of these solutions use next generation sequencing for the assessment of cancer biomarkers.



Stakeholders in this industry are engaged in providing novel cancer biomarker solutions for a wide range of applications; more than 70% of these solutions assist in the evaluation of MSI / MMR.

The current market landscape of cancer biomarker testing solution providers is fragmented, featuring the presence of both new entrants and established players; majority of these players are based in the US.

Close to 685 clinical trials (with more than 75,000 enrolled patients) are currently ongoing in order to investigate novel cancer biomarkers, across different geographies.

The field of cancer biomarkers has seen a significant rise in research, with over 470 articles published by various researchers, underscoring the growing focus of several industry players and academic players in this domain.

Driven by the increasing pace of innovation and partnership activity, the market for cancer biomarkers is poised to witness steady growth in the foreseeable future. The cancer biomarkers market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5%, till 2035; North America is expected to capture the majority share (over 45%) of the market by 2035.

CANCER BIOMARKERS MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS

HER2 Biomarker Occupies the Largest Share of the Cancer Biomarkers Market

Based on the type of biomarker, the market is segmented into HER2, MET, EGFR, PD-L1, NTRK, ALK, novel biomarkers and other biomarkers. At present, HER2 biomarkers hold the maximum share of the cancer biomarkers market. It is worth highlighting that the cancer biomarkers market for EGFR is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR in the near future.

Breast Cancer is Likely to Dominate the Cancer Biomarkers Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the type of cancer, the market is segmented into breast cancer, prostate cancer, colorectum cancer, lung cancer, thyroid cancer, bladder cancer, melanoma, non-Hodgkins's lymphoma, endometrial cancer, kidney cancer and leukemia. Currently, breast cancer holds the maximum share of the cancer biomarkers market. This trend is unlikely to change in the near future.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on the key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. Majority share is expected to be captured by players based in North America. It is worth highlighting that, over the years, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

Sample Players in the Cancer Biomarkers Market Profiled in the Report, Include:



Agilent

ARUP Laboratories

BioReference

Foundation Medicine

OncoDNA

Q Solutions

Thermo Fisher Scientific

YuceBio

Asper Biogene

Caris Life Sciences

CeGaT

Genekor Medical

Guardant Health

Labcorp

MedGenome

NeoGenomics Laboratories

Nonacus

Oxford Gene Technology

Personal Genome Diagnostics

PhenoPath

Positive Biosciences

Quest Diagnostics Tempus

CANCER BIOMARKERS MARKET: RESEARCH COVERAGE



Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis : The report features an in-depth analysis of the cancer biomarkers market, focusing on key market segments, including type of biomarker, type of cancer and geographical regions.

Market Landscape: A comprehensive evaluation of testing solutions for novel cancer biomarkers, considering various parameters, such as type of biomarkers, profiling technology used, analytical technique used, turnaround time, sample input, type nucleic acid tested, type of cancer and application area. Additionally, it includes a detailed list of developers engaged in offering novel cancer biomarker testing solutions, along with analysis based on various parameters, such as year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count) and location of headquarters.

Product Competitiveness Analysis : A comprehensive competitive analysis of novel cancer biomarker testing solutions, examining factors, such as product versatility and product competitiveness.

Company Profiles : In-depth profiles of key industry players offering novel cancer biomarker testing solutions, focusing on company overviews, financial information, cancer biomarker testing solutions portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Case Study : A general discussion on the innovative study designs involved in conducting biomarker-based clinical trial to evaluate drugs for oncological disorders. It includes details on the structure of each study design, highlighting their respective advantages and challenges.

Clinical Trial Analysis : Examination of completed, ongoing, and planned clinical studies of various novel cancer biomarkers based on parameters like trial registration year, trial status, trial phase, enrolled patient population, type of sponsor / collaborator, most active players (in terms of number of registered trials), study design, target therapeutic area and key geographical regions.

Publication Analysis : A detailed publication analysis of over 630 articles that have been published since 2019, highlighting the key focus areas of ongoing research related to novel cancer biomarkers. It highlights the prevalent trends based on the year of publication, type of publication, type of cancer, copyright holders, emerging focus areas, most active publishers and key journals.

Big Pharma Analysis : A comprehensive examination of various initiatives focused on cancer biomarkers undertaken by major pharmaceutical companies. This analysis includes heat map visualizations that illustrate the distribution of leading pharmaceutical firms, as well as spider web diagrams that compare their initiatives across multiple relevant parameters.

Case Study : A comprehensive value chain analysis that explores the various stages involved in the production of companion diagnostics. This includes a discussion on research and development (R&D), clinical assessment of the product, manufacturing and assembly, payer negotiation and marketing activities and the cost distribution across each of the aforementioned stages. Future Growth Opportunities : A detailed discussion on the upcoming opportunities for cancer biomarker testing solution providers in this field that are likely to impact on the evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and mid to long-term.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THIS REPORT



How many companies are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What are the factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market? How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

REASONS TO BUY THIS REPORT



The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies. The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS



Complimentary PPT Insights Packs

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

10% Free Content Customization Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

List of Novel Cancer Biomarkers

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900