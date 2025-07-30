403
China Urges Israel to End Gaza Blockade Immediately
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, China called on Israel to end its blockade on Gaza and allow unrestricted humanitarian aid into the territory, while reaffirming its support for the creation of an independent Palestinian state.
During a press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun expressed Beijing’s strong opposition to Israel’s intensifying military actions in the region, highlighting serious concerns about the worsening humanitarian crisis faced by Gaza’s residents.
Guo described the conditions in Gaza as “never so severe,” stressing that the Palestinian situation remains “at the heart of the Middle East issue.” He urged Israel to prevent the situation from escalating into a broader humanitarian catastrophe.
“We call on relevant parties, especially Israel, to immediately stop military operations in Gaza, lift the blockade and siege on Gaza, fully resume the access of humanitarian goods,” Guo stated.
He reinforced China’s stance that the “two-state solution is the fundamental way out of the Palestinian question,” affirming, “China firmly supports the Palestinian people in establishing an independent state of Palestine.”
Guo emphasized that Beijing is “ready to continue to work with the international community to end the fighting in Gaza as soon as possible, ease the humanitarian crisis, implement the two-state solution and ultimately realize the comprehensive just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question through the two-state solution.”
Meanwhile, the Israeli military has rejected global demands for a ceasefire and continues its harsh campaign in Gaza following the October 7, 2023 attacks. The offensive has resulted in over 60,000 Palestinian deaths, predominantly women and children, decimating the area and triggering severe food shortages.
In a related development last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel faces allegations of genocide at the International Court of Justice due to its ongoing military operations in the enclave.
