Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Barwa Real Estate Posts Net Profit Of Qr560m In H1

Barwa Real Estate Posts Net Profit Of Qr560m In H1


2025-07-30 04:16:52
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Barwa Real Estate disclosed its financial statements for the six month period (H1) ended June 30, 2025. The results showed a net profit of QR560m attributable to the shareholders of the parent, compared to a net profit of QR557m during the same period of the previous year.

The Earnings per Share (EPS) amounted to QR0.1440 for the six month period ended June 30, 2025 compared to an EPS of QR0.1433 during the same period of the previous year.

MENAFN30072025000063011010ID1109861313

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search