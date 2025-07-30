ADIA Expands Portfolio With Stake In NSDL

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority , a prominent sovereign wealth fund, has bolstered its investment in India with the acquisition of a 1.17% stake in the National Securities Depository Limited, the country's oldest central depository. This move comes as part of NSDL's initial public offering, which has garnered significant attention within the Indian financial sector.

The deal positions ADIA as one of the key anchor investors in NSDL's IPO, valued at ₹40.12 billion. The IPO officially opened for subscription today, marking a critical phase for both the company and the broader investment landscape. ADIA's involvement is seen as a strong endorsement of NSDL's role within the Indian financial ecosystem and reflects the UAE-based fund's growing confidence in India's capital markets.

ADIA has acquired 174,996 equity shares in NSDL at ₹800 per share, amounting to an investment of ₹140 million. This participation places ADIA among the notable institutional investors backing the public offering, signalling the strategic importance of NSDL in India's burgeoning financial sector. The sovereign wealth fund's move is likely to strengthen its position in the Indian market, where it has been increasing its footprint over the past several years.

The IPO has attracted substantial attention from institutional investors, with the Life Insurance Corporation of India securing the largest anchor allotment. LIC holds an 11.99% stake, underscoring its significant role in India's financial services landscape. Following closely is the Smallcap World Fund, which has committed to an 8.33% stake, further highlighting the appeal of NSDL as a viable investment proposition for large-scale financial institutions.

NSDL, which plays a pivotal role in the clearing, settlement, and dematerialisation of securities in India, has been integral to the functioning of the Indian stock markets since its inception in 1996. The company provides critical infrastructure that supports the trading of securities and facilitates the electronic transfer of ownership. Its IPO is seen as a major milestone, not only for the company but for the broader development of the Indian financial market.

As the oldest depository in the country, NSDL has witnessed the rapid expansion of India's financial markets over the past few decades. The company's role in streamlining the trading of securities has been a key enabler of the country's financial growth, positioning it as a leader in the sector. The funds raised through the IPO will be used to further enhance its technological infrastructure and expand its range of services, including the digitalisation of securities.

The growing interest from global institutional investors, such as ADIA, underscores the attractiveness of India's financial market. Despite global economic uncertainty, India's stock exchanges continue to attract significant foreign investments, bolstered by the country's large consumer base, robust economic growth, and ongoing reforms aimed at improving market liquidity and transparency.

ADIA, which has been active in the Indian market for several years, has diversified its portfolio across various sectors, including infrastructure, real estate, and technology. The sovereign wealth fund has shown a particular interest in India's financial services sector, making strategic investments in leading financial institutions and companies with strong growth potential.

NSDL's IPO marks a significant step in the company's journey, with the funds raised providing a boost to its expansion and digitalisation efforts. For ADIA, this investment represents a continuation of its strategy to capitalise on India's growing financial sector and enhance its portfolio through carefully selected high-potential opportunities.

