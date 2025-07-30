Rondinone Artwork To Feature At Swiss Abroad Square

Deutsch de Ugo Rondinone schafft Kunstwerk für Auslandschweizerplatz Original Read more: Ugo Rondinone schafft Kunstwerk für Auslandschweizerplat

A work of art by Ugo Rondinone will be unveiled on the Swiss Abroad Square in Brunnen in 2026.

The work is intended to enhance the square and symbolise the bond between the 'fifth Switzerland' and their homeland.

Rondinone, who grew up in Brunnen, is one of Switzerland's internationally successful artists. As the Swiss Abroad Square Foundation announced on Tuesday evening, he has agreed to create a“symbolic work of art” for the Swiss Abroad Square.

The planned object is to be freely accessible and harmoniously integrated into its surroundings. According to the press release, it is a delicate work of art that also fulfils all building regulations. The planning application is due to be submitted in August.

Rondinone was born in Brunnen in 1964. The conceptual, media and installation artist has lived in Zurich since 1990 and in New York since 1998. There he has created sculptures for Rockefeller Plaza, for example.

A cairn created by Rondinone stands in a roundabout in Andermatt. At the EUropean Song Contest, the Fondation Beyeler in Riehen presented Rondinone's rainbow light sculpture We are Poems.

