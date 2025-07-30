Rondinone Artwork To Feature At Swiss Abroad Square
The work is intended to enhance the square and symbolise the bond between the 'fifth Switzerland' and their homeland.
Rondinone, who grew up in Brunnen, is one of Switzerland's internationally successful artists. As the Swiss Abroad Square Foundation announced on Tuesday evening, he has agreed to create a“symbolic work of art” for the Swiss Abroad Square.
The planned object is to be freely accessible and harmoniously integrated into its surroundings. According to the press release, it is a delicate work of art that also fulfils all building regulations. The planning application is due to be submitted in August.
Rondinone was born in Brunnen in 1964. The conceptual, media and installation artist has lived in Zurich since 1990 and in New York since 1998. There he has created sculptures for Rockefeller Plaza, for example.
A cairn created by Rondinone stands in a roundabout in Andermatt. At the EUropean Song Contest, the Fondation Beyeler in Riehen presented Rondinone's rainbow light sculpture We are Poems.More More The Swiss Abroad in nine charts
This content was published on Mar 28, 2025 The number of Swiss people living abroad continues to increase. Five charts explain their characteristics and geographic distribution.Read more: The Swiss Abroad in nine chart
