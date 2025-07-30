Belarus Writer Sasha Filipenko On Life In Exile
In this new episode of On the Record, Sasha Filipenko talks about life under Alexander Lukashenko's dictatorship, the political pressure that forced him to flee, and how his parents remain hostages in Belarus. Filipenko's books are secretly passed from cell to cell in prisons, and Russia has added him to its wanted list.External Content
Filipenko is the author of several acclaimed novels that have been translated into dozens of languages. His work – as a writer, journalist and public speaker – resonates not only in Switzerland but across Europe. Filipenko speaks openly about depression, exile, and how he survives financially in Switzerland. He reflects on the emotional cost of writing, the power of literature to predict real life, and what it means to belong when your homeland calls you a criminal.
Filmed in Basel, this is an intimate conversation about resistance, dictatorship, and identity in times of war.Popular Stories More Climate adaptation Why Switzerland is among the ten fastest-warming countries in the world Read more: Why Switzerland is among the ten fastest-warming countries in the worl
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment