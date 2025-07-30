Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-30 04:05:33
30.07.2025 / 07:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Semi-Annual Financial Report 2025
Consolidated profit of core group (excluding Russia) up 5 per cent
  • H1/2025 consolidated profit at EUR 567 million for the core group (excluding Russia)
  • Main revenues of EUR 1,529 million stable q-o-q
  • Provisioning ratio at 23 bps in Q2, guidance for FY/2025 improved to around 35 bps
  • CET1 ratio excluding Russia at 15.7% (group CET1 ratio at 18.2%)
  • Further business reduction in Russia, loans to customers and deposits from customers down 9% each, year-to-date in local currency
The following tables refer to RBI excluding Russia and Belarus:
Income Statement in EUR million 1-6/2025 1-6/2024 Q2/2025 Q1/2025
Net interest income 2,073 2,094 1,027 1,046
Net fee and commission income 969 892 502 466
Net trading income and fair value result 32 17 59 (27)
General administrative expenses (1,724) (1,600) (874) (850)
Operating result 1,444 1,522 765 678
Other result (232) (386) (166) (66)
Governmental measures and compulsory contributions (153) (142) (37) (116)
Impairment losses on financial assets (108) (81) (62) (46)
Profit/loss before tax 950 913 500 450
Profit/loss after tax 687 642 369 318
Consolidated profit 567 540 307 260
Financial statement in EUR million 30/6/2025 31/12/2024
Loans to customers 97,480 95,363
Deposits from customers 110,764 108,205
Total assets 187,704 184,961
Total risk-weighted assets (RWA) 76,441 78,325
Bank-specific information 30/6/2025 31/12/2024
NPE Ratio 1.8% 2.1%
NPE Coverage Ratio 48.3% 50.4%
CET1 ratio transitional (incl. profit) 15.7% 15.1%
Total capital ratio transitional (incl. profit) 20.7% 20.4%
Key ratios 1-6/2025 1-6/2024 Q2/2025 Q1/2025
Net interest margin (Ø interest-bearing assets) 2.29% 2.35% 2.27% 2.31%
Cost/income ratio 53.7% 50.7% 52.6% 55.0%
Provisioning ratio (Ø loans to customers) 0.21% 0.18% 0.23% 0.20%
Consolidated return on equity 8.1% 8.2% 8.9% 7.3%
Earnings per share in EUR 1.55 1.48 0.84 0.71

The consolidated result for the entire RBI Group can be found in the Semi-Annual Financial Report 2025 on RBI's website .

Outlook 2025

The following guidance refers to RBI excluding Russia.
Outlook 2025 RBI excl. RU
Net interest income in EUR around 4.15 bn
Net fee and commission income in EUR around 1.95 bn
Loans to customers (growth) 6 to 7%
General administrative expenses in EUR around 3.45 bn
Cost/income ratio around 52,5%
Provisioning ratio (excluding potential use of overlays) around 35 bps
Consolidated return on equity around 10%
CET1 ratio around 15.2%*
*'P/B Zero' Russia deconsolidation scenario

In the medium term, RBI aims to achieve a consolidated return on equity of at least 13% excluding Russia and excluding provisions and legal cost for foreign currency loans in Poland.

For further information please contact:
John P. Carlson, CFA
Head of Group Investor & Media Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
...
phone +43-1-71 707-2089



Language: English
Company: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43-1-71707-2089
Fax: +43-1-71707-2138
E-mail: ...
Internet: align="left" valign="top" class="column_1" no_break=1 nowrap>ISIN: AT0000606306
WKN: A0D9SU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
