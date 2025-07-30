Semi-Annual Financial Report 2025 - Consolidated profit of core group (excluding Russia) up 5 per cent

|
H1/2025 consolidated profit at EUR 567 million for the core group (excluding Russia)
Main revenues of EUR 1,529 million stable q-o-q
Provisioning ratio at 23 bps in Q2, guidance for FY/2025 improved to around 35 bps
CET1 ratio excluding Russia at 15.7% (group CET1 ratio at 18.2%)
Further business reduction in Russia, loans to customers and deposits from customers down 9% each, year-to-date in local currency
The following tables refer to RBI excluding Russia and Belarus:
| Income Statement in EUR million
| 1-6/2025
| 1-6/2024
| Q2/2025
| Q1/2025
| Net interest income
| 2,073
| 2,094
| 1,027
| 1,046
| Net fee and commission income
| 969
| 892
| 502
| 466
| Net trading income and fair value result
| 32
| 17
| 59
| (27)
| General administrative expenses
| (1,724)
| (1,600)
| (874)
| (850)
| Operating result
| 1,444
| 1,522
| 765
| 678
| Other result
| (232)
| (386)
| (166)
| (66)
| Governmental measures and compulsory contributions
| (153)
| (142)
| (37)
| (116)
| Impairment losses on financial assets
| (108)
| (81)
| (62)
| (46)
| Profit/loss before tax
| 950
| 913
| 500
| 450
| Profit/loss after tax
| 687
| 642
| 369
| 318
| Consolidated profit
| 567
| 540
| 307
| 260
| Financial statement in EUR million
| 30/6/2025
| 31/12/2024
| Loans to customers
| 97,480
| 95,363
| Deposits from customers
| 110,764
| 108,205
| Total assets
| 187,704
| 184,961
| Total risk-weighted assets (RWA)
| 76,441
| 78,325
| Bank-specific information
| 30/6/2025
| 31/12/2024
| NPE Ratio
| 1.8%
| 2.1%
| NPE Coverage Ratio
| 48.3%
| 50.4%
| CET1 ratio transitional (incl. profit)
| 15.7%
| 15.1%
| Total capital ratio transitional (incl. profit)
| 20.7%
| 20.4%
| Key ratios
| 1-6/2025
| 1-6/2024
| Q2/2025
| Q1/2025
| Net interest margin (Ø interest-bearing assets)
| 2.29%
| 2.35%
| 2.27%
| 2.31%
| Cost/income ratio
| 53.7%
| 50.7%
| 52.6%
| 55.0%
| Provisioning ratio (Ø loans to customers)
| 0.21%
| 0.18%
| 0.23%
| 0.20%
| Consolidated return on equity
| 8.1%
| 8.2%
| 8.9%
| 7.3%
| Earnings per share in EUR
| 1.55
| 1.48
| 0.84
| 0.71
The consolidated result for the entire RBI Group can be found in the Semi-Annual Financial Report 2025 on RBI's website .
Outlook 2025
The following guidance refers to RBI excluding Russia.
| Outlook 2025
| RBI excl. RU
| Net interest income in EUR
| around 4.15 bn
| Net fee and commission income in EUR
| around 1.95 bn
| Loans to customers (growth)
| 6 to 7%
| General administrative expenses in EUR
| around 3.45 bn
| Cost/income ratio
| around 52,5%
| Provisioning ratio (excluding potential use of overlays)
| around 35 bps
| Consolidated return on equity
| around 10%
| CET1 ratio
| around 15.2%*
| *'P/B Zero' Russia deconsolidation scenario
|
In the medium term, RBI aims to achieve a consolidated return on equity of at least 13% excluding Russia and excluding provisions and legal cost for foreign currency loans in Poland.
For further information please contact:
John P. Carlson, CFA
Head of Group Investor & Media Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
phone +43-1-71 707-2089
...
