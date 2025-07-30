403
18 Migrants Die In Shipwreck Off Eastern Libya, 50 Missing
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least 18 migrants died in a shipwreck off the city of Tobruk in eastern Libya over the weekend, and 50 are still missing, the International Organisation for Migration said yesterday, citing reports. Ten survivors have been accounted for so far, the IOM said. Tobruk is a coastal city near the border with Egypt. A diplomatic source from the Egyptian consulate in Benghazi in eastern Libya told Reuters by phone that the migrants are from Egypt. The diplomat said 10 bodies were identifi ed and transferred back home, while the survivors were being held in an anti-illegal migration facility. A Libyan Coast Guard offi cial said the bodies of migrants were found in Alaghila Beach, some 25 kilometres east of Tobruk
