Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Large Scale Environmental Inspection Campaign On Quarries

Large Scale Environmental Inspection Campaign On Quarries


2025-07-30 04:02:20
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's Wildlife Development Department has carried out a broad-scale inspection campaign targeting a number of quarries across various parts of the country. Such campaign is part of a series of periodic regulatory measures carried out by the ministry. The campaign was done in coordination and co-operation with the Environmental Security Group at the Internal Security Forces (Lekhwiya). The campaign aimed to identify environmental violations, take the necessary actions against offenders, and ensure that these sites comply with the approved environmental requirements and standards. This contributes to reducing the negative impacts of certain activities that pose a threat to wildlife, natural resources, and the environmental balance in the country.

MENAFN30072025000067011011ID1109861100

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search