Large Scale Environmental Inspection Campaign On Quarries
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's Wildlife Development Department has carried out a broad-scale inspection campaign targeting a number of quarries across various parts of the country. Such campaign is part of a series of periodic regulatory measures carried out by the ministry. The campaign was done in coordination and co-operation with the Environmental Security Group at the Internal Security Forces (Lekhwiya). The campaign aimed to identify environmental violations, take the necessary actions against offenders, and ensure that these sites comply with the approved environmental requirements and standards. This contributes to reducing the negative impacts of certain activities that pose a threat to wildlife, natural resources, and the environmental balance in the country.
