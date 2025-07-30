Qatar Gear Up For Clash Against Japan In Friendly Tournament

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Following a thrilling victory over Saudi Arabia, Qatar are channeling their focus into the second match of the 2025 International Friendly Basketball Tournament, hosted by the Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) at the state-of-the-art Lusail Multipurpose Arena.

Qatar are set to face a formidable Japanese team today, at 5:00 PM, in a critical test of their readiness ahead of the highly anticipated FIBA Asia Cup 2025.

Qatar kicked off the tournament with a hard-fought 82-78 win against Saudi Arabia, a match marked by intense competition and standout performances.

The first quarter ended in a 24-24 tie, but Qatar gradually asserted dominance in the subsequent periods, securing a four-point victory. This result placed Qatar at the top of the tournament standings with two points, while Saudi Arabia holds one point.

Today's clash with Japan represents a significant challenge, as the Japanese team is renowned for its fast-paced, technically proficient style of play, making them one of Asia's top contenders.

Under the guidance of head coach Hakan Demir, Qatar's technical staff is leveraging this match to enhance team cohesion and refine strategies, ensuring peak performance for the FIBA Asia Cup, scheduled for August 5-17, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Also today, the tournament's second match will see Iraq take on Saudi Arabia at 7:00 PM, with both teams eager to showcase their potential ahead of major continental competitions.

The friendly tournament features four Asian teams - Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Iraq - competing in a single-round-robin format.

The tournament serves as a vital preparation platform for the FIBA Asia Cup 2025, which will feature 16 teams. Qatar has been drawn into Group A alongside Australia, South Korea, and Lebanon.

Group B includes Guam, Japan, Syria, and Iran, while Group C comprises China, Jordan, India, and Saudi Arabia. Group D features Chinese Taipei, New Zealand, Iraq, and the Philippines.

The Asia Cup will follow a group-stage format, with the top team from each group advancing directly to the quarter-finals.

Teams finishing second and third in their groups will compete in crossover knockout matches to determine the remaining quarter-finalists.