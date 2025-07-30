Morocco Throne Day
On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my greetings to His Majesty King Mohammed VI and the people of Morocco on the anniversary of His Majesty’s ascension to the throne.
As one of our nation’s oldest and closest friends, we value our enduring partnership with Morocco in advancing peace and security. Under President Trump’s and His Majesty King Mohammed VI’s leadership, we will continue to build a new era of peace and prosperity in the years ahead.
