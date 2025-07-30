403
US senator to initiate votes to halt offensive arms to Israel
(MENAFN) U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders announced Tuesday that he would take immediate action to initiate votes aimed at halting offensive weapons sales to Israel, citing the rising number of civilian deaths and worsening humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.
"U.S. taxpayers have spent tens of billions of dollars in support of the racist, extremist Netanyahu government. Enough is enough," Sanders said in a statement.
The Senate is anticipated to vote Wednesday on two separate resolutions. One targets a proposed $675.7 million arms deal, while the other seeks to block the transfer of tens of thousands of fully automatic assault rifles to Israel.
Sanders argued that continued financial and military support for Israel is unacceptable, especially in light of the reported death toll exceeding 60,000 Palestinians — including large numbers of women and children — since October 2023. He criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza, stating that the country "has blocked humanitarian aid, caused massive famine and literally starved the people of Gaza."
"The time is long overdue for Congress to use the leverage we have -- tens of billions in arms and military aid -- to demand that Israel end these atrocities," Sanders said.
Reports indicate that Israel’s military has persisted in its operations in Gaza since October 7, 2023, despite growing international demands for a ceasefire. The campaign has led to widespread devastation throughout the enclave and massive loss of life.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel is also facing proceedings at the International Court of Justice related to allegations of genocide stemming from its actions in the conflict.
