Estate Attorney Andrew Rosenberg Of Knuteson, Hinkston & Rosenberg Advises On First Steps For Expert Estate Planning In Hellonation Magazine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RACINE, Wis., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What do most people misunderstand about estate planning in Wisconsin? According to an article in HelloNatio , a will alone does not constitute a complete estate plan. Attorney Andrew Rosenberg of Knuteson, Hinkston & Rosenberg, S.C. in Racine explains that while a will can designate asset distribution and guardianship, it activates only after entering probate, a process that can delay access to assets and involve court intervention. The article outlines why relying solely on a will may leave families vulnerable to unnecessary legal complications.

Rosenberg highlights the importance of combining multiple legal instruments to form a functional estate plan. Powers of attorney allow others to act on one's behalf before incapacitation, which avoids the lengthy and expensive process of court-appointed guardianship. Beneficiary designations on accounts such as retirement funds and life insurance policies help bypass probate entirely, provided those designations are accurate and up to date. Trusts, whether revocable or irrevocable, serve additional roles by streamlining asset transfers and providing long-term protection.

Without these elements working in tandem, individuals may unintentionally burden their families with legal delays or misdirected asset distributions. Rosenberg emphasizes that estate planning is a layered process requiring regular reviews, especially after significant life events. In Wisconsin, ensuring each component-wills, powers of attorney, beneficiary designations, and trusts-is legally valid and aligned can significantly reduce complexity and conflict.

The full article, What Most People Get Wrong About Estate Planning Basics , offers a detailed explanation of the risks of an incomplete plan and why a comprehensive approach protects both assets and loved ones.

