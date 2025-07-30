Doing This For Muslim Votes: Rajbhar Slams Akhilesh Yadav For Questioning Timing Of 'Op Mahadev'

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, July 30 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief O.P. Rajbhar on Wednesday lashed out at Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, for questioning the timing of 'Operation Mahadev', in which three Pahalgam-based terrorists were neutralised. The operation took place on the same day that Parliament debated the April 22 massacre, prompting Yadav to raise suspicions over its timing.

Dismissing these concerns, Rajbhar accused the Opposition of being obsessed with vote-bank politics and prioritising Muslim votes over national security.

Speaking to IANS, Rajbhar said, "They are not concerned about terrorism or national security. Their only concern is why Muslims were killed. They raise these issues in Parliament only to secure Muslim votes. They are not asking why these terrorists were operating or why Pakistan continues to sponsor such activities. The world is uniting against terrorism, but here our Opposition leaders are fixated on electoral arithmetic."

He singled out Akhilesh Yadav and Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, claiming both were more interested in political mileage than in acknowledging the government's efforts to protect the nation.

"Akhilesh wants the votes to come to him, Rahul Gandhi wants the same. That's why both are shouting in Parliament. But they should understand what Prime Minister Modi is trying to do - bring prosperity, ensure development, and eliminate terrorism from India," he added.

Rajbhar further defended Prime Minister Modi's speech in Parliament during the ongoing 'Operation Sindoor' debate. He praised PM Modi for his focus on national development and security, while criticising the Opposition for sympathising with "those who promote terrorism."

"The Prime Minister is thinking about the country's future, its development, its security. But the Opposition? They are defending people who breed and support terrorism - all for votes. They simply cannot digest the achievements of the NDA government or the courage of our armed forces," he said.

Reacting to renewed Opposition questions regarding India taking back Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) during 'Operation Sindoor', Rajbhar echoed the Prime Minister's stance and blamed the Congress for historical missteps.

"Who let Pakistan occupy our land in the first place? It was the Congress. Now, when action is being taken, they are worried? They were in power for more than 60 years -why didn't they do anything then? PM Modi has made it clear: The time for action is now, and soon that land will be brought back to India," Rajbhar said.

He also welcomed the comments made by Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule, who lauded Modi's inclusive approach in sending both ruling and Opposition leaders abroad to present a united front against terrorism after 'Operation Sindoor'.

"Once again, the Prime Minister has shown he puts the country above politics. By including leaders from across the spectrum in diplomatic delegations, he's sending a message of national unity. Our goals are clear: Development, peace, prosperity, and security for all," Rajbhar added.