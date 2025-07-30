403
US congresswoman brands Gaza ‘a genocide’
(MENAFN) Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has described the worsening conditions in Gaza as a “genocide,” condemning the ongoing humanitarian crisis and starvation in the territory. She also urged Hamas to release the hostages taken during the group’s October 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in around 1,200 deaths.
In a Tuesday post on X, Greene emphasized that while the horrific events of October 7 must be acknowledged and hostages returned, the suffering and starvation in Gaza cannot be ignored. She was responding to a controversial tweet by Congressman Randy Fine, who last week wrote, “Release the hostages. Until then, starve away,” dismissing concerns about Gaza’s starvation as “Muslim terror propaganda.”
Greene criticized Fine’s comment, warning that such rhetoric could fuel antisemitism. Following the tweet, Fine was reportedly removed from the list of candidates endorsed by the pro-Israel lobby group AIPAC.
The UN recently warned that Gaza is dangerously close to famine, citing evidence of widespread starvation, malnutrition, and disease-related deaths. Meanwhile, West Jerusalem denied accusations of deliberate starvation, blaming aid flow disruptions on coordination issues and accusing Hamas of commandeering aid convoys.
Israel had fully cut humanitarian aid to Gaza in March to pressure Hamas into a ceasefire but later eased restrictions. Under international pressure, Israel pledged last Sunday to resume food airdrops and allow temporary ceasefires for aid deliveries, with over 100 trucks reaching Gaza that day.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a significant increase in aid, urging both Israel and Hamas to agree to an immediate ceasefire. “The trickle of aid must become an ocean,” he wrote Tuesday.
