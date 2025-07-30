403
Türkiye Gives Condolences to Flood Victims in China
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Türkiye voiced sorrow regarding the fatalities caused by severe flooding in China, and offered heartfelt sympathies to the victims and their families.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the floods affecting Beijing and the surrounding provinces of the People’s Republic of China," stated the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in an official announcement.
The message conveyed sincere condolences to the relatives of those who perished in the disaster.
According to state media, the flooding—triggered by intense rainfall—has led to the deaths of at least 30 individuals in China’s capital.
The downpour resulted in extensive flooding, significant damage to infrastructure, and the displacement of large populations.
President Xi Jinping has called for full-scale efforts to protect human lives and property.
Out of the 30 casualties, 28 occurred in the suburban Miyun District, the most severely impacted area, while two others were found in Yanqing District, as reported by a news agency, citing regional authorities.
The torrential rain, which started several days prior, has led to the destruction of 31 roads and power failures in 136 villages, disrupting communication networks and key services.
