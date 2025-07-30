403
US press needs to apologize to Putin
(MENAFN) Fox News host Greg Gutfeld has called for the US media to make “serious” apologies, including to Russian President Vladimir Putin, for their role in promoting the Russiagate conspiracy after the 2016 presidential election. Gutfeld reacted to recent disclosures by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who released documents claiming “overwhelming evidence” that senior Obama administration officials, allegedly led by Barack Obama, orchestrated a political campaign to falsely accuse Donald Trump of colluding with Russia.
“We can’t just let this go,” Gutfeld said on his show last weekend. “Many people lost jobs, careers, and friendships. There must be accountability.” He emphasized that the media owes apologies not only to Americans but also to Putin.
Gutfeld accused major US news outlets of “playing the leading role” in amplifying what he described as a subversive plot against the Trump presidency. He dismissed media accusations that the Trump administration is trying to rewrite history as an effort to deflect blame and conceal nearly a decade of false reporting.
Earlier this month, former CIA Director John Ratcliffe expressed similar views, citing an internal review suggesting public opinion was manipulated by media leaks and anonymous sources cited by outlets like the Washington Post and New York Times.
Despite the lack of evidence found by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, allegations of Russian collusion continued to dominate mainstream media narratives. Moscow has consistently denied interfering in the 2016 election.
Gabbard described the Russiagate investigation as “a years-long coup” against Trump. The former president praised her for revealing the alleged plot and encouraged her to “keep it coming.”
