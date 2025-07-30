Ping An Ranks 47Th On 2025 Fortune Global 500 List, Marking 16Th Year On List

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An", the "Company" or the "Group", HKEX: 2318; SSE: 601318) is #47 globally on the latest Fortune Global 500 list, up six places from 2024, with operating revenue of about USD158.63 billion. The Company, which ranked 9th among global financial enterprises, has been included in the Fortune Global 500 list for 16 consecutive years.

Ping An continues to advance its technology-enabled "integrated finance + health and senior care" strategy, accelerating its comprehensive digital transformation and the implementation of its "worry-free, time-saving, and money-saving" services. Ping An is committed to driving innovation in five key financial sectors: technology finance, green finance, inclusive finance, pension finance, and digital finance.

The " integrated finance + health and senior care" strategy is driving steady growth of Ping An's core businesses. As of the end of 2024, Ping An served 242 million retail customers. Of those, Ping An had a 98% retention rate of the 25.6% of customers who hold four or more contracts within the Group. The health and senior care strategy has established a distinct competitive advantage for the Group, with nearly 63% of customers entitled to services and benefits provided by the health and senior care ecosystem. In 2024, Ping An achieved an operating profit attributable to shareholders of RMB121.86 billion, up 9.1% year-on-year (YoY). Net profit attributable to shareholders reached RMB126.61 billion, a significant increase of 47.8% YoY. Revenue grew by 10.6% YoY to RMB1.14 trillion, and total assets expanded by 11.9% YoY to RMB12.96 trillion.

Artificial intelligence (AI) empower s Ping An's core financial businesses. In 2024, the volume of services provided by Ping An's AI smart voice agents reached about 1.84 billion times, accounting for 80% of Ping An's total customer service volume. With smart underwriting, 93% of life insurance policies were underwritten within seconds. In addition, Ping An P&C's claims savings via smart fraud detection reached RMB11.94 billion, an increase of 10.4% YoY. As of December 31, 2024, Ping An had won a cumulative 30 championships in domestic and international AI competitions and filed 55,080 patent applications, ranked 1st globally in fintech and healthcare patents. The Group strives to maintain its AI leadership with its industry-leading nine databases, five laboratories, and a three-layer large model system. It is creating sector-specific barriers and driving deep integration of AI models with business use cases to empower core business growth.

Ping An puts customer needs first by providing "worry-free, time-saving, and money-saving " service s. Ping An consistently promotes this enhanced customer experience to increase user loyalty. In terms of worry-free services, Ping An extended its auto insurance offerings to include 82 convenient services such as roadside assistance, vehicle inspections, and chauffeur services, benefiting 236 million registered users of the Ping An Auto Owner app. Its home-based senior care services covered 75 cities nationwide by 2024. Time-saving services include Ping An developed the world's first image-based Smart Quick Claim system. The system enables loss assessment within seconds after relevant photos are uploaded, speeding up the loss assessment process by 4,000 times. Among initiatives to save customers money, Ping An Bank introduced a student credit card, offering discounts on education, shopping, and travel.

The Company a ctively fulfill s its social responsibilities and support s the development of the real economy. As of December 31, 2024, Ping An had cumulatively invested nearly RMB10.14 trillion to support the real economy. Through the Rural Communities Support program, Ping An provided RMB52.01 billion in funding in 2024 through financial services, such as revitalization insurance and agricultural loans. The Group also supports green development of the economy. Ping An's green investment of insurance funds and green loan balance reached RMB124.71 billion and RMB157.76billion respectively as of December 31, 2024. Ping An's green insurance premium income amounted to RMB58.61 billion in 2024. The Company has been recognized for its ESG efforts. For example, in 2024, Ping An's MSCI ESG rating rose to AA, ranking first in the Asia-Pacific region in "Multi-Line Insurance and Brokerage industry" category for three consecutive years.

The Fortune Global 500 ranks public and private companies based on annual revenue, serving as an authoritative benchmark for assessing the strength of large global corporations and the economic power of different countries. The combined revenue of the 2025 Fortune Global 500 companies reached approximately USD41.7 trillion, exceeding one-third of global GDP.

Ping An remains committed to its original aspiration of providing people-centered financial services, guided by customer needs. The Group maintains its business policy of "focusing on core businesses, boosting revenue and cutting costs, advancing reform and innovation, and preventing risks". By deepening its technology-enabled "integrated finance + health and senior care" strategy, Ping An aims to fully support the development of the real economy, actively fulfill corporate social responsibilities, and meet growing financial, healthcare, and senior care needs. The Group is dedicated to maximizing value for customers, shareholders, employees, and society as a whole.

