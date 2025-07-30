Dolly Chawla Shares How Her Role In 'Tumm Se Tumm Tak' Is A Departure From Real Life

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) TV actress Dolly Chawla has opened up about her role in“Tumm Se Tumm Tak,” sharing how the character is quite different from her real-life personality.

She expressed that taking on such a contrasting role was both challenging and exciting, allowing her to explore new dimensions as an actor. Speaking about her character, Chawla shared,“I'm playing Meera, who handles everything related to Arya-his office, food, medicines, and more. She doesn't like it when someone else gets close to Arya or when he gives them importance. Now that Anu has joined the office, Meera is getting jealous. She doesn't listen to anyone except her boss.”

“People have loved me in my previous work, and I hope they give the same love to Meera, even if they hate her. I feel that every character should be challenging-only then do you truly enjoy playing it. Every role requires effort. This character is very different from my real-life personality, and that's what makes it exciting. It takes time to observe and adapt, but I'm enjoying it.”

Revealing what made her say yes to the show, Dolly mentioned,“When I got a call from the production house, I was very excited. This production house feels like family to me, and I love them. When they called and briefed me about the character of Meera, I was thrilled. They also mentioned that this show already exists in seven languages, so there's definitely pressure to deliver a strong performance.”

“At the same time, it's great news that the show is now being made in Hindi. I've done negative roles before, but this one is especially challenging-Meera is authoritative and bossy, which makes her quite different,” she added.

Set against the backdrop of an age-gap romance between Arya and Anu,“Tumm Se Tumm Tak” explores the emotional journey of two individuals at different stages of life. Speaking about the storyline, the actress shared,“If you look at relationships in real life, age gaps do exist. Love is a gradual process. Even if there's an age gap, you still take your time to assess whether the person is right for you or not. That's exactly how it is for Anu and Arya. It's not like they said 'I love you' the first time they met. The story has layers-things unfold step by step. Age is just a number.”

“Tumm Se Tumm Tak,” produced under Prateek Sharma and Parth Shah's banner, Studio LSD, stars Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey in the lead roles. The daily soap airs every day on Zee TV.