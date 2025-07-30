Singapore Real Estate Market Size, Share, Industry Statistics, Trends, Outlook Report 2025-2033

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Years: 2025-2033

Historical Years: 2019-2024

Units: USD Billion

Market Size in 2024: USD 35.3 Billion

Market Forecast in 2033: USD 66.2 Billion

Market Compound Annual Growth Rate 2025-2033: 5.89%

As indicated in the latest market research report published by IMARC Group, titled“ Singapore Real Estate Market Report by Property (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Land), Business (Sales, Rental), Mode (Online, Offline), and Region 2025-2033, ” this report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry, featuring insights into the market. It encompasses competitor and regional analyses, as well as recent advancements in the market.

How Big is Singapore Real Estate Industry?

The Singapore real estate market size reached USD 35.3 Billion in 2024, is expected the market to reach USD 66.2 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.89% during 2025-2033.

Singapore Real Estate Market Trends:

The Singapore real estate market has remained resilient and adaptive despite challenges in recent years, driven by macroeconomic fundamentals and strong urban planning, as well as the continuous influx of local and foreign buyers looking to invest in the country. The limited land supply and compactness of the city state will continue to support property values, especially in prime locations and well-connected areas. Developers have also begun following consumer patterns and shifting demands towards integrated mixed-use developments that combine residential, commercial, and lifestyle components for those demanding convenience through a live-work-play concept.

The government also provides support and stability in the housing market and have taken proactive measures to avoid negative shocks and prolonged impacts on affordability for first-time home buyers through a combination of cooling measures and land optimization planning. The rise in interest and options for sustainable and smart home features have continued to develop as selling features when selling and buying property and can be seen as reflective of worldwide trends towards the sustainability movement as consumers engage further toward an eco-friendly and technology-forward trend to their lifestyle. Although there may be global economic headwinds, Singapore will continue to be viewed as a safe haven for investment and growth keeping the real estate sector positive, including luxury properties and landed homes, and still achieving record-breaking prices for landed properties and achieving total sales prices that are substantially above averages from prior years.

Request to Get Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/singapore-real-estate-market/requestsample

Singapore Real Estate Market Scope and Growth Analysis:

The rental market in Singapore has also changed in response to altering demographics and workforce patterns. The growth of expatriates and professionals, along with an increasingly delayed demand for homeownership amongst younger generations have caused demand for high-quality rental accommodations to continue. Landlords are offering longer leases, furnished units and making adjustments to their properties to attract renters, while co-living and shared living have become popular among millennials and digital nomads, seeking affordability and community bonding.

Businesses are re-evaluating their requirements for office spaces, as more organizations adopt some form of hybrid working, along with flexible spaces and decentralisation hubs. Industrial and logistics properties are also experiencing an increase in interest due to the growth of e-commerce and supply chain diversification. Overall, the Singapore real estate landscape remains with positive upward trends, driven by innovation, policy and the continual desirability of the country as a global hub for business and lifestyle.

Singapore Real Estate Market Segmentation:

Property Insights:



Residential

Commercial

Industrial Land

Business Insights:



Sales Rental

Mode Insights:



Online Offline

Regional Insights:



North-East

Central

West

East North

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Strategic Recommendations

Market Dynamics

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Top Winning Strategies

Recent Industry News Key Technological Trends & Development

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services.

IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302