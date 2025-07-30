Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
3 Clear Signs AJ Lee Might Finally Return To WWE At Summerslam 2025 In Her Hometown

3 Clear Signs AJ Lee Might Finally Return To WWE At Summerslam 2025 In Her Hometown


2025-07-30 03:12:27
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

AJ Lee's comeback to WWE has felt unlikely for years, until now. This SummerSlam changes everything.

Zelina Vega recently spoke openly about wanting AJ Lee back in WWE. She said SummerSlam, especially in AJ's hometown, would be the perfect moment. When fellow superstars campaign like this, it usually means there's buzz behind the scenes.

At a Comic-Con appearance, AJ Lee talked about what she missed most - her deep connection with the fans. She said making people feel less alone was always her purpose. That kind of statement, so close to a big WWE show, feels like a teaser.

SummerSlam 2025 takes place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, AJ Lee's home turf. WWE loves big returns in big hometowns. The live crowd would explode if her music hit. If there was ever a place to bring her back, this is it.

MENAFN30072025007385015968ID1109860960

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search