3 Clear Signs AJ Lee Might Finally Return To WWE At Summerslam 2025 In Her Hometown

AJ Lee's comeback to WWE has felt unlikely for years, until now. This SummerSlam changes everything.

Zelina Vega recently spoke openly about wanting AJ Lee back in WWE. She said SummerSlam, especially in AJ's hometown, would be the perfect moment. When fellow superstars campaign like this, it usually means there's buzz behind the scenes.

At a Comic-Con appearance, AJ Lee talked about what she missed most - her deep connection with the fans. She said making people feel less alone was always her purpose. That kind of statement, so close to a big WWE show, feels like a teaser.

SummerSlam 2025 takes place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, AJ Lee's home turf. WWE loves big returns in big hometowns. The live crowd would explode if her music hit. If there was ever a place to bring her back, this is it.