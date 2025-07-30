Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DCW Shares Trade In Tight Range SEBI RA Mayank Singh Chandel Sees Breakout Setup


2025-07-30 03:12:24
DCW is currently trading quietly in a narrow range, with low volatility and little momentum in recent sessions. 

At the time of writing, DCW shares were trading at ₹79.61, up 0.3% for the day.

SEBI-registered analyst Mayank Singh Chandel believes this period of calm could be the setup for a significant breakout.

Chandel points out that on DCW's technical chart, all major moving averages, including the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day, have converged closely. 

This alignment typically indicates a contraction phase, a common precursor to a breakout in price action. 

He noted that while the stock may appear inactive now, such consolidation often ends with a sharp move in one direction.

For traders, Chandel suggests two different approaches depending on risk appetite. 

Aggressive traders could consider entering now at current levels, which he sees as a low-risk zone, and wait patiently for a potential breakout. 

More conservative traders might prefer to wait for confirmation, specifically, a breakout above the range accompanied by strong volume, before entering the trade. If the stock does break out with convincing volume, Chandel believes it could offer a compelling trading opportunity going forward.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'neutral' amid 'normal' message volume.

DCW's stock has declined 11.5% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

