From Ozil To Puskas: Real Madrid's Greatest Players To Wear No. 10 As Mbappe Takes Over From Modric

Kylian Mbappé will wear Real Madrid's No. 10 shirt starting in the 2025-26 season, following in the footsteps of legends like Puskás, Kopa, and Modrić. The jersey, recently vacated by Luka Modrić, holds a rich history at the club.

Kylian Mbappé is set to wear Real Madrid's esteemed No. 10 shirt for the 2025-26 season, following much speculation and recent confirmation by the club. After making his mark as a prolific scorer in his debut year with the number 9-amassing 44 goals across 59 matches and securing his first European Golden Shoe-Mbappé will now inherit a shirt closely associated with his international exploits for France, as well as his personal brand. Notably, he wore No. 7 at PSG, with the No. 10 jersey there occupied by Neymar and, later, Ousmane Dembélé.

The No. 10 at Real Madrid gained renewed significance recently as Mbappé takes over from Luka Modrić, who left after a decorated 13-year stint to join AC Milan earlier this month. Over the decades, the shirt has been worn by some of the club's most illustrious players, a few of whom stand out as true greats in Madrid's storied history. Here's a look at ten of the most iconic figures to have donned the No. 10 jersey for Los Blancos:

Raymond Kopa

After impressing in the 1955 France-Spain clash, Kopa joined Madrid in 1956 and played a pivotal role in a dominant side that clinched three European Cups and two LaLiga crowns by 1960. Beyond his technical brilliance, he was awarded the Ballon d'Or in 1958, and his legacy continues as the namesake of the Ballon d'Or best U21 prize.

Ferenc Puskás

Puskás wore the 10 between 1958 and 1964, arriving at 31 but having an immediate impact. He was instrumental in three European Cup wins, five straight LaLiga titles, and four Pichichi top scorer accolades. Amassing 242 goals in 262 appearances, he remains one of the club's all-time leading marksmen.

Uli Stielike

A standout from Borussia Mönchengladbach's dominant era, Stielike joined Madrid in 1977, winning the league in his first season. Between 1979 and 1983, he wore No. 10, collecting LaLiga's Best Foreign Player distinction four times in a row and signing off with a UEFA Cup triumph before moving to Switzerland.

Gheorghe Hagi

One of the game's most creative playmakers, Hagi arrived from Romanian football after his 1990 World Cup exploits. After two seasons in Spain-despite some bright moments-success eluded Madrid, and Hagi left after a Copa del Rey final defeat before enjoying legendary status at Galatasaray and further stardom with his national team.

Fernando Hierro

Although closely associated with No. 6, Hierro briefly wore the 10 in the 1991-92 season. In a more attacking role, he produced 25 goals that season, though it did not yield trophies for the club.

Michael Laudrup

After excelling at Barcelona, Laudrup controversially switched to Madrid in 1994. He immediately helped Madrid reclaim the league title but stayed only two seasons, ending a celebrated run in Spain before moving to Japan.

Clarence Seedorf

Seedorf was pivotal in Madrid's midfield from 1996 to 1999, helping the team win both LaLiga and the Champions League while sporting the 10. Despite his success, his time concluded midseason in 1999 when he transferred to Inter Milan.

Luis Figo

Figo's record-breaking and heated move from Barcelona in 2000 saw him inherit the No. 10. He won both LaLiga and the Champions League and claimed the Ballon d'Or in his debut season, yet his legacy is also marked by the infamously hostile reactions from the Barça faithful.

Mesut Özil

Signed after shining at the 2010 World Cup, Özil dazzled with creativity and assists in Madrid's midfield. He took the No. 10 jersey in 2011-12, orchestrating play behind Real's prolific attackers and playing key roles in title runs before moving on to Arsenal.

Luka Modrić

The Croatian maestro joined in 2012 and became an essential figure in Madrid's midfield. He inherited the No. 10 in 2017 and wore it through a trophy-laden spell, becoming the club's oldest-ever player when he made his final appearance in 2025 at 39 years and 303 days.

Notably, this distinguished top 10 list leaves no room for other renowned number 10s like Günter Netzer, Manuel Velázquez, Wesley Sneijder, and James Rodríguez, underscoring just how deeply rooted the No. 10 legacy is at Real Madrid.