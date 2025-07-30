403
Türkiye Sends Heartfelt Sympathy to China Flood Victims
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Türkiye voiced its sorrow over the tragic fatalities caused by severe flooding in China and offered its heartfelt sympathies to those affected.
In an official release, the Turkish Foreign Ministry conveyed, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the floods affecting Beijing and the surrounding provinces of the People’s Republic of China.” The message also extended condolences to the families of the deceased.
China’s capital city, Beijing, has been battered by relentless heavy rain, resulting in at least 30 deaths, extensive flooding, critical damage to infrastructure, and widespread evacuations.
President Xi Jinping has called for maximum efforts to protect lives and property, according to reports from state media on Tuesday.
Media, citing local authorities, reported that 28 fatalities occurred in Miyun District—a suburban area hardest hit by the disaster—while two deaths were confirmed in Yanqing District.
The persistent downpour, which started several days ago, has severely impacted the region’s transportation and utilities. Officials reported damage to 31 roads and power outages affecting 136 villages, along with disruptions to multiple communication base stations and essential services.
