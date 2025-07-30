Tsunami Warning: Hawaii Likely To Face 10-Foot Waves After 8.8 Magnitude Earthquake Russia, Japan On High Alert
Governor Josh Green warned the tsunami could circle the islands, not just hit one beach. Waves have already reached Russia, Japan, Alaska and parts of Hawaii, which are on high alert.Also Read | Tsunami Warning LIVE: First Tsunami waves hit US shores; Hawaii impacted
A powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake near Russia's far eastern coast has triggered tsunami warnings across the Pacific, including Hawaii and the US West Coast. It's among the six strongest quakes ever recorded.
The Monterey County Sheriff's Office in California has issued an evacuation warning to all persons living aboard vessels in the Monterey Harbour slips and mooring areas, including Breakwater Cove, Coast Guard Pier and adjacent areas.
“A series of strong tsunami waves and dangerous currents may affect the coastline,” it said.Tsunami warning in Russia and Japan
Authorities in many countries are now ordering evacuations in coastal areas. People are advised to stay alert and check local updates for expected tsunami arrival times and safety instructions.
In Russia, the strong earthquake damaged buildings, including a collapsed kindergarten. Waves hit the Severo-Kurilsk area, forcing a state of emergency.Also Read | Tsunami onset begins! Waves strike Hawaii's Hanalei; where to watch
In Japan , waves up to 2 feet have reached many coastal areas, including near Tokyo. Over 1.9 million people in 21 regions are under evacuation advice. People in Hokkaido were seen sheltering on rooftops.
Countries like the Philippines, Indonesia, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama and Taiwan have issued warnings and alerts. Authorities across the Pacific are on high alert as the situation continues. People living in coastal areas have been urged to stay safe and follow local evacuation instructions.
