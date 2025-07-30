Where Is Kamchatka? Russian Peninsula Rocked By 8.8 Magnitude Earthquake, Causes Tsunami In US, Japan
A tsunami warning is also in place for Hawaii, Alaska and Oregon. Much of the West Coast spanning Canada's British Columbia province, Washington state and California were also under a tsunami advisory .
Officials from countries with a Pacific coastline in North and South America -- including the United States, Mexico and Ecuador -- issued warnings to avoid affected beaches.
The earthquake today in Kamchatka peninsula was among the 10 most biggest recorded till date.Where is Kamchatka peninsula?
Kamchatka is a 1,250-kilometre-long peninsula located in the Far East of Russia. The Pacific Ocean and the Sea of Okhotsk serve as the eastern and western coastlines of the peninsula, respectively.
The climate of the Kamchatka peninsula is severe, with prolonged, cold, and snowy winters and wet, cool summers.Also Read | Last time a MASSIVE earthquake hit Russia's Kamchatka was 73 years ago Also Read | Scary videos surface after 8.7-magnitude quake jolts Russia's Kamchatka | Watch
Kamchatka has a long history of peninsular unrest. The peninsula falls on the volatile "Ring of Fire" - a seismically active belt that circles the Pacific Ocean.
The Ring of Fire is one of the most earthquake-prone zones in the world, making Kamchatka a seismically susceptible area.
In 1952, a magnitude 9.0 quake caused significant damage in Kamchatka. However, no deaths were reported despite a tsunami that hit Hawaii with 9.1-meter (30-foot) waves.Kamchatka's Stranger Things link
Interestingly, the Kamchatka peninsula has a link with American sci-fi drama Stranger Things, one of the biggest hits on Netflix.
The show, which follows a story on unearthly beings from the 'upside down', leads viewers to Russia's Kamchatka in Season 4, the last released season.Also Read | Scary videos surface after 8.7-magnitude quake jolts Russia's Kamchatka | Watch
Stranger Things Season 4 shows Jim Hopper being captured by Russians, and kept in a prison in Kamchatka. The region assumes significance in the show for harbouring creatures from the 'upside down', including a 'demogorgon'.
