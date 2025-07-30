Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Poland Appoints New Military Attaché To Azerbaijan

2025-07-30 03:06:58
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Poland has appointed Colonel Arkadiusz Szlenczek as its new military attaché to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Polish diplomatic mission in Baku.

According to the statement, Colonel Szlenczek replaces Colonel Robert Rusak, who has completed his mission in Azerbaijan. The transition marks a routine rotation within the Polish Embassy's defense diplomacy efforts in Baku.

"The powers of the military attaché will now be carried out by Colonel Arkadiusz Szlenczek," the embassy announced.

The military attaché plays a key role in strengthening bilateral defense and security cooperation between Poland and Azerbaijan.

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

