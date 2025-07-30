Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Israeli Ambassador Arrives In Baku

2025-07-30 03:06:58
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz

Ronen Krausz, the newly appointed Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan, has officially arrived in Baku, Azernews reports.

The Israeli Embassy in Baku shared the news through a social media post featuring video footage of the ambassador's arrival.

In the video, Krausz greets viewers in Azerbaijani, marking a warm and culturally respectful start to his diplomatic mission.

