DIWAN-KUWAIT-MOROCCO

2025-07-30 03:04:46
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Kuwaiti Crown Prince congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

KUWAIT, July 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable on Wednesday to King Mohammad VI of Morocco on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of the National Throne Day.
In the cable, His Highness expressed his sincere congratulations to the King, wishing him continued good health and well-being, as well as further growth and prosperity for Morocco. (end)
