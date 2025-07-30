Mol Holds Awareness Workshop On Heat Stress Prevention With Moph
DOHA: The Ministry of Labour (MoL), represented by the Occupational Safety and Health Department, in cooperation with the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and Qatar Engineering & Construction Company, held yesterday a specialised awareness workshop for workers on the risks of heat stress and methods of its prevention.
The initiative comes as part of Ministry's ongoing efforts to ensure a safe and healthy working environment for all workers in the country.
The workshop aimed to raise workers' awareness of heat stress symptoms, prevention measures, and proper behaviours to maintain their safety while working during the summer months, when temperatures rise significantly.
Specialists from the Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Public Health provided a detailed ,explanation of common symptoms such as dizziness extreme thirst, excessive sweating, rapid heartbeat, muscle cramps, and confusion or lack of focus.
Workers were also trained on how to respond to such symptoms and the importance of seeking immediate medical attention to avoid serious consequences.
The workshop also introduced workers to key preventive guidelines, including avoiding direct sunlight during peak hours, adhering to summer working hours regulations, wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, staying well-hydrated, and taking regular breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
Emphasis was placed on complying with safety measures tailored to high-temperature working conditions.
The Ministry of Labour stressed that this workshop is part of a broader series of initiatives to promote occupational safety and prevent health risks at work during the summer, in line with best international practices.
These efforts aim to ensure effective measures are in place to prevent heat stress, providing workers with a safe environment that supports their well-being and productivity.
