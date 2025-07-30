The View Hospital Earns CAP Accreditation For Laboratory Services

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The View Hospital in affiliation with Cedars-Sinai is proud to announce that its laboratory has officially received accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP), a global benchmark for laboratory quality and accuracy.

This prestigious recognition places The View Hospital among the best group of facilities worldwide that meet the most rigorous standards in pathology and laboratory medicine. The CAP accreditation is only awarded following an in-depth inspection process that assesses everything from equipment and procedures to staff training and patient safety practices.

The hospital earned this accreditation after successfully undergoing a rigorous evaluation by CAP laboratory experts. The assessment confirmed the laboratory's adherence to accreditation standards, covering quality control, safety protocols, and laboratory service excellence. The review also highlighted the high level of expertise among the laboratory staff, their advanced technical capabilities, and their steadfast commitment to international quality benchmarks.

Earning the prestigious accreditation reflects the laboratory's dedication to maintaining the highest standards in diagnostic and therapeutic services. By incorporating cutting-edge technologies, the hospital ensures rapid, precise, and high-quality testing, ultimately enhancing patient care and treatment outcomes.

“This achievement reflects the hard work of our laboratory team and our hospital-wide commitment to clinical excellence,” said Dr. Fatih Gul, CEO of The View Hospital.“CAP accreditation means our patients and physicians can rely on results that meet the highest international standards.”

This accreditation adds to a series of achievements, coming after it received the Joint Commission International (JCI) 8th edition accreditation. It reflects the hospital's continued commitment to providing safe, accurate, and high-quality care in line with global standards.

The College of American Pathologists is considered the leading organization for board-certified pathologists and is known for setting the gold standard in lab accreditation. For patients, this translates to accurate diagnostics and safer care.