Summer Course For Quran Memorisation Sees High Participation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, through its Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance, continues to organize the intensive summer Quranic course titled“Al-Mahir bil-Qur'an”, attracting wide participation from various age groups.

The course is being held at two specialised summer centers and is aimed at helping students perfect their memorization, review, and recitation of the Holy Quran during the summer break.

This program is part of a broader suite of summer Quranic initiatives launched by the Ministry to invest in students' time during the holidays, enhancing their academic, moral, and spiritual development while strengthening their connection with the Book of Allah.

Among these initiatives are:“Sifna Ala Kaifna”,“Abjad” (teaching young children correct Arabic phonetics and Quranic reading), the“First Summer Course” at Al-Noor Quranic Educational Center, and the“Al-Mahir bil-Qur'an” course held at Jassim Al-Darwish Fakhro Mosque in Abu Hamour and Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Thani Mosque in Hazm Al Markhiya.

Sheikh Amr Al-Maliki, supervisor of the course at the Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Thani Mosque, explained that the program focuses on Quran memorization, review, and recitation correction, accompanied by educational and recreational activities.

The course is divided into two tracks: Review Track: For reviewing the Quran at different levels (complete Quran, 25, 20, 15, 10, or 5 Juz'), Memorization and Recitation Track: For students who have fully mastered their previously memorized portions.

Currently, the center hosts around 90 male students, of whom approximately 50% have completed the entire Quran. The program runs for a full month, from July 13 to August 13, four days a week (Sunday to Wednesday) during morning hours from 8am to 11am. Entry requirements include memorizing at least 10 Juz' for the review track or being 16 years or older for the memorization and recitation track.

The curriculum includes a comprehensive educational and moral training program, featuring key Islamic texts on Quranic etiquette and recitation, such as: Mukhtasar Akhlaq Hamilat al-Qur'an (Summary of the Ethics of Quran Bearers), Matn Tuhfat al-Atfal (a beginner's text in Tajweed), Kitab al-Adab wal-Adhkar (Book of Manners and Supplications), and Kitab al-Itqan li-Alfaz al-Qur'an (Precision in Quranic Pronunciation).

These materials focus on Quranic sciences and are presented in an engaging, student-centered format. The Ministry reaffirmed that these initiatives are designed to develop Quranic skills, strengthen ethical and spiritual values, and encourage students to join Quran memorization circles affiliated with the Ministry's Quran and Quranic Sciences Division.