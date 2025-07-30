Exosens Announces The Publication Of Its 2025 Half-Year Financial Report
MÉRIGNAC, FRANCE – 30 JULY 2025
EXOSENS ANNOUNCES THE PUBLICATION OF ITS
2025 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
Exosens (the "Company") today announces that it has filed its half-year financial report for the first half of 2025, ended 30 June 2025, with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).
Exosens' 2025 half-year financial report is available on the Company's website at the following address: (section Home/Investors/Regulated information/Financial reports).
About Exosens
Exosens is a high‐tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high‐end electro‐optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as travelling wave tubes, advanced cameras, neutron & gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor‐made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 11 sites in Europe and North America, and employs over 1,900 employees. Exosens is listed on the compartment A of the Euronext Paris regulated market (ticker: EXENS; ISIN: FR001400Q9V2). Exosens is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including the SBF 120, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid 60, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap. For more information: .
Investor relations
Laurent Sfaxi, ...
Attachment
-
2025_07_30_Exosens_RFS 2025_VA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
CommentsNo comment