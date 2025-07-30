Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Exosens Announces The Publication Of Its 2025 Half-Year Financial Report


2025-07-30 02:46:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE
MÉRIGNAC, FRANCE – 30 JULY 2025

EXOSENS ANNOUNCES THE PUBLICATION OF ITS
2025 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

Exosens (the "Company") today announces that it has filed its half-year financial report for the first half of 2025, ended 30 June 2025, with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

Exosens' 2025 half-year financial report is available on the Company's website at the following address: (section Home/Investors/Regulated information/Financial reports).

About Exosens

Exosens is a high‐tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high‐end electro‐optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as travelling wave tubes, advanced cameras, neutron & gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor‐made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 11 sites in Europe and North America, and employs over 1,900 employees. Exosens is listed on the compartment A of the Euronext Paris regulated market (ticker: EXENS; ISIN: FR001400Q9V2). Exosens is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including the SBF 120, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid 60, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap. For more information: .

Investor relations

Laurent Sfaxi, ...

Attachment

  • 2025_07_30_Exosens_RFS 2025_VA

MENAFN30072025004107003653ID1109860808

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search