Olyv Unveils Olyv Plus: A Smarter Way to Build and Protect Your Credit Health


2025-07-30 02:35:58
(MENAFN- Value360india) New Delhi, India, 29th, July 2025— Olyv, ’ndia’s trusted digital lending platform, has announced the launch of Olyv Plus, an all-in-one credit health solution designed to help millions of underserved and first-time borrowers take control of their financial journey.
With Olyv Plus, users can effortlessly check and monitor their credit score, receive real-time fraud alerts, and resolve disputes —aster — all from a single, easy-to-use dashboard. The launch marks a significant ste’ in Olyv’s mission to empower young Indians and new-to-credit users with the tools they need to build a strong credit profile and unlock better borrowing opportunities in the future.
"A healthy credit score is no longer a ’uxury - it’s a necessity," said Rohit Garg, CEO and Co-Fo nder of Olyv. "Unfortunately, ’any people don’t know where to start. Olyv Plus bridges this gap by making credit health simple, accessible, and actionable for everyone - whether they’re applying for their first loan or planning big life goals."
Key highlights of Olyv Plus include:
• Free Credit Monitoring: Stay updated with your credit score and track any changes.
• Fraud & Identity Alerts: Get notified instantly about suspicious activity to prevent misuse.
• Dispute Management Support: Raise and resolve credit report errors quickly with the dispute management system.
• Credit Building Tools: Get personalized tips to improve your score and access new credit products responsibly.
Since its pilot launch, Olyv Plus has seen encouraging adoption, particularly among young salaried professionals and gig economy workers who often struggle to navigate the formal credit ecosystem.
With Olyv Plus, Olyv continues its commitment to delivering innovative, transparent, and user-friendly financial solutions tailored for Ind’a’s fast-evolving digital generation.


