Powerful Earthquake Jolts Russia’s Kamchatka
(MENAFN) A powerful earthquake registering magnitude 8.8 struck near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday, prompting tsunami warnings throughout the Pacific region, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The quake’s epicenter was positioned 20.7 kilometers (12.8 miles) beneath the surface, about 119 kilometers (73.9 miles) east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.
The Russian Academy of Sciences identified this seismic event as the strongest to impact the area since 1952. Due to its shallow depth and intensity, the earthquake had sufficient force to generate tsunami waves.
Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov stated on Telegram that the earthquake "was serious and the strongest in decades of tremors."Following the quake, several individuals sustained injuries in Kamchatka, regional health minister Oleg Melnikov informed a Russian news agency.
According to a separate report by the news agency, approximately 2,700 residents were
evacuated from the Kuril Islands in response to the earthquake. Melnikov assured, “All patients are in satisfactory condition. No serious injuries have been recorded at the moment.”
An evacuation directive was issued for Severo-Kurilsk, a small town in the Sakhalin region, after a tsunami warning was declared. Waves inundated portions of Severo-Kurilsk, as reported by media, citing Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry. Subsequently, a state of emergency was declared in the town, the news agency confirmed.
Tsunami alerts extended far beyond Russia’s borders, with the US Tsunami Warning System issuing warnings for coastal areas in Russia, Japan, Alaska, and Hawaii. US President Donald Trump addressed the situation on his Truth Social platform, stating, “A Tsunami Watch is in effect for Alaska and the Pacific Coast of the United States. Japan is also in the way,” referring to the “massive earthquake” in the Pacific Ocean.
In Hawaii, the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management called for evacuations in vulnerable coastal zones, urging residents to “Take Action! Destructive tsunami waves expected,” via a message posted on X.
