Land Reform In South Africa: How One Community Set Up A Successful Game Reserve

MENAFN - The Conversation) In South Africa, most of the arable land was taken from African people by colonial settlers. Ever since apartheid ended in 1994, people who were dispossessed of their land have been trying to get it back.

When land is given back to an entire community, things can become complicated. For example, some people might want to divide it up into individual plots; others might want to use the land communally. Or individuals in positions of power might exploit their influence to secure personal gains.

This underscores the need for inclusive dialogue and collaboration to make sure that the people who get their land back benefit equally.

Community-based tourism, which involves local communities and nature reserves working together to manage natural areas, is one way for a whole community to benefit from land.

I am a tourism and community development geographer who has explored this idea. I was part of a research team who spent four years talking to community members, local leaders and conservation staff at the Somkhanda Game Reserve in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province.

This reserve was set up on land that was given back to the Gumbi community almost 45 years after they had been forcibly removed by the apartheid government to make way for a big dam and white commercial farms. The exact number of people evicted from the Gumbi community is not clear, but the entire community's livelihoods, including their communal farms, were devastated by the forced removal. By the time the land was returned, it had been turned into game and cattle ranches and sugar cane farms.

Community tourism projects need to manage many different tasks, such as running guided tours, selling handmade crafts, and providing accommodation for visitors.

My research identified problems that can prevent progress in these ventures. These included conflicts between traditional leaders and community trusts, a lack of transparency in decision-making, and the high costs of setting up the project. Without conservation and tourism management experience, it can be difficult for the community to turn a profit or even cover their costs.

My research also found that communities with strong social connections who are able to collaborate have an advantage. For the Gumbi community, building relationships with conservation organisations, government agencies and non-profit organisations helped secure initial funding and training.

From left: the author and Nathi Gumbi of the Gumbi community. Courtesy Regis Musavengane

Building a nature reserve

When apartheid ended in 1994, the Gumbi created the Emvokweni Community Trust to claim their land back. This trust worked with the government's tourism department and three prominent conservation trusts to see if they might use the land to set up a tourism project.

The group found that the land was a biodiversity corridor that could link various private and national game farms and protected areas. The Black Rhino Range Expansion Programme had already identified the land as critical for rhino to roam. Hunters and eco-tourists already knew the area from other nearby game reserves.

When the Gumbi people got their land back in 2005 under the 1994 Restitution of Land Rights Act , they set aside about 74% for conservation and used 26% to build a new village for people to live in. By 2011, the area was formally proclaimed as a nature reserve. After that the community secured development finance to upgrade roads and entrance gates, and buy animals for the new reserve. Today, Somkhanda is a “big five” game reserve housing lions, elephants, buffalo, rhinos and leopards.

Today the reserve is owned by the community's Emvokweni Community Trust, which is managed by a group of democratically elected trustees. Conservation and tourism inside the reserve are managed jointly by the community trust and Wildlands , an environmental non-profit organisation. The reserve competes as a tourist destination with elite private game reserves such as Timbavati and Phinda .

At first, it was mainly international and local student groups who visited. Although they didn't flood the reserve with money, their visits created jobs for local community members. The students also paid a community levy that contributed to local development projects. Today, many more affluent tourists visit, boosting the reserve's income.

Skills and jobs needed to run the reserve

Members of the Gumbi community have graduated from natural resource management courses. They've also trained as game rangers and in hospitality.

As one employee at the restaurant shared:

The Somkhanda Game Reserve aims to create jobs in a place where there are few other ways to earn a living. It employs many more people than similar-sized reserves. At the time of our research, there were 83 people working full-time in reserve and tourism management, and more than 200 temporary workers.

But the trust has not been able to create jobs for the entire community. As one young community member said:

Steps are being taken to create more value for the Gumbi community. The reserve recently received a grant to build luxury game lodges. The profits will be used to run the reserve and improve roads, schools, and healthcare services.

What needs to happen next

In South Africa, there is an often expressed fear that if land is given back to its rightful owners, it will be misused. But in Somkhanda, the rightful owners are competent managers and developers of land. They contribute to the restoration and protection of local ecosystems.

To take community-based tourism on restituted land forward, our research recommends that:



communities build strong partnerships with non-profit oganisations and government agencies

local leaders must be involved in decision-making, to mobilise community support for projects, make sure that everyone's voice is respected, and improve communication

projects focus on what benefits the community

regular report-backs and evaluations are held

resources are shared knowledge exchanges are formalised, to share best practices and spark new ideas.