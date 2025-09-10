How Disney Classics Help Me Teach Real-World Economics

MENAFN - The Conversation) Disney celebrated the 75th anniversary of Cinderella in February this year, with the message that she didn't just believe in dreams, but did something about them by going to the palace to get Prince Charming .

The message emphasizes individual persistence for a happy ending, and projects popular ideas often entrenched in how undergraduate students learn about economics - that success is based on individual talent and hard work.

The anniversary allowed the Disney store another opportunity to sell its wares, including a US$7,000 diamond engagement ring .

Cinderella's castle remains a signature feature of the Disney logo. Her story, along with other Disney classics , has been also used by academics and popular commentators alike to teach economics and finance lessons .

I teach economics using Disney and Cinderella. My approach is grounded in scholarly , popular and student critiques of how economics is taught and of the myth of meritocracy - that people get what they deserve.

The focus in my course“Economics for Everyone” aims to critique traditional tenets of economic theory to discuss issues with inequality and also to teach economics in a way that is accessible and interesting to students representing diverse abilities and identities.

Disney celebrates 75 years of Cinderella.

'Real-world' economics

The idea of“real world” economics alludes to the push by student groups in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis . They were concerned that while they were inundated with mathematical equations, their studies had not prepared them to address the state of the world.

As noted by Geoffrey Hodgson , a specialist in institutional and evolutionary economics , students created organizations and mounted demonstrations for alternative curricula.

In 2016, founding members of the Post-Crash Economics Society at the University of Manchester published The Econocracy: The Perils of Leaving Economics to the Experts . A global network, Rethinking Economics , was formed.

Some economics faculty responded that the discipline ought to focus on issues of inequalities, climate change, concerns about the future of work and financial instability .

Economist John Komlos focuses on the need for diverse or“real-world” issues in economics education while economists Jack Reardon and Maria Alejandra Caporale Madi write about a new“pluralist” economics . Political economist and economic historian Robert Skidelsky discusses why economics should include philosophy, history, sociology and politics.

Economists Sam de Muijnck and Joris Tieleman argue that economics textbooks sideline topics pertaining to power, racism, colonialism, exploitation and unequal life chances .

All these critiques lie at the heart of what I think of as“real-world economics .”

People line up to attend a job fair in 2008 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Beginning with situations, not math

Traditionally, in the first year of economics programs, students become deeply familiar with economic theoretical ideas that are posited as scientifically neutral or“value-free” models. However, as scholars like James Kwak and Komlos note, these theories are value-laden and promote neoliberal ideas that rest upon assuming the benefits of privatization, deregulation and small governments.

To teach first-year economics, instead of beginning with mathematical theories, I begin with real-world situations students are familiar with that speak to economic realities. The approach is inspired by Komlos and by a former student, Declan Jensen-Joyce , who asked me to emphasize diverse perspectives and real-world content.

I de-emphasize math at the introductory level, as many first-year students from varied disciplines (like business students majoring in accounting) have to take an introductory economics course. I emphasize a critical evaluation of mathematical models, an approach I sustain in advanced economics classes. Students who advance in economics are critically prepared to consider the limits of mathematical models.

Economics for everyone

The course I designed,“Economics for Everyone,” is offered for undergraduate students and also for senior citizens as part of the Edmonton Lifelong Learners Association . The class centres issues of economic inequality, worker exploitation and systemic discrimination.

I draw on mainstream (neoclassical) economic theory that emphasizes rationality, equilibrium and markets. I also draw on critiques of the field of economics from thinkers both within economics and from disciplines like anthropology , philosophy and history .

Using popular stories to reinforce concepts and ideas when teaching economics isn't new. Especially since a seminal critique of the “chalk and talk” method - lots of math on a blackboard combined with lecturing - there has been a surge of research involving the use of games, video clips, popular books and other creative media to engage students.

Such methods of instruction are based on the recognition that they make economic content more relatable and increase student interest, break up lectures and reinforce learning .

Levelling the playing field

The Disney message on Cinderella's 75th anniversary is just one perspective.

In my class, I show a video clip to discuss the role of both luck and the importance of equality of opportunity in Cinderella's happy ending. On the one hand, Cinderella's good looks gave her luck. On the other hand, her opportunities could have been thwarted had it not been for interventions from outsiders.

For example, students learn that a level playing field was created when the Grand Duke allows Cinderella to try the slipper despite the unfair tactics of her stepmother, Lady Tremaine.

Disney Kids: Cinderella tries on the glass slipper.

Selected works of Komlos , as well as by philosopher Michael Sandel and political scientist Tom Malleson , accompany the message I endeavour to highlight to broach topics like democratizing the market system .

Economic freedom

Cinderella also allows us to recognize that people cannot exercise free choice unless they are economically free - as in the case of Cinderella, who must follow orders so she doesn't end up on the streets.

This is specifically true in the case of racialized people, specifically, as I discuss, Black communities in the United States, who obtained freedom from legal bondage but continued to face economic constraints and hardship reinforced through many forms of white power, both violent and coercive.

Through The Princess and The Frog, a 2009 Disney musical, I consider the characters Tiana and Charlotte as children and as adults. I contrast the wealthy neighbourhood of Charlotte's (white) family and Tiana's neighbourhood of working-class Black families in order to teach the economics of racism .

Tiana's Bayou Adventure, Disneyland, California. (Brett Wharton /Unsplash)

This allows recognition of the systemic impact of neighbourhoods with poor schools and high unemployment on limiting upward social mobility. These themes also support discussing covert racism in the discipline of economics and how communities and systems of governance can mitigate inequalities.

How living standards emerge

Teaching about Pinocchio also helps me critique the economic principle that living standards are based on productivity.

For example, Stromboli enriches himself with gold coins by exploiting Pinocchio's labour and keeping him in a cage. Examining this story allows an opportunity to broach the mistreatment of poor migrant workers in the Middle East with dismal living conditions.

Overall, various Disney animations allow me to broach real-world economic issues in a manner that captures the interest of students, young and old.