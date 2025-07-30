Ignitis Group To Present 6M 2025 Results On 13 August
To join the earnings call, please register at:
It will be also possible to join the earnings call by phone. To access the dial-in details, please register here . After completing the registration, you will receive dial-in details on screen and via email. You will be able to dial in using the provided numbers and the unique pin or by selecting 'Call me' option and providing your phone details for the system to connect you in automatically as the earnings call starts.
All questions of interest can be directed to the Group's Investor Relations team in advance after the registration, or live during the earnings call.
Presentation slides will be available for download prior the call at:
The First six months 2025 interim report, Fact Sheet (in Excel) and other published documents will be available for download at:
For additional information, please contact:
Communications
Valdas Lopeta
+370 621 77993
...
Investor Relations
Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925
...
Legal Disclaimer:
