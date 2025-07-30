UK To Recognise Palestinian State Unless Israel Acts
London: Prime Minister Keir Starmer (pictured) announced yesterday the UK will formally recognise the State of Palestine in September unless Israel takes various“substantive steps”, including agreeing to a ceasefire in Gaza.
The potentially landmark move, part of Starmer's plan for a“lasting peace”, came after the British leader recalled his cabinet from recess for urgent talks on the worsening situation in the besieged territory.
In a televised Downing Street address immediately after, Starmer said the UK will recognise a Palestinian state if Israel has not taken the steps demanded by the time the UN General Assembly is held in September.
It must“end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and commit to a long-term, sustainable peace, reviving the prospect” of a two-state solution, he added.
“I've always said we will recognise a Palestinian state as a contribution to a proper peace process, at the moment of maximum impact for the two-state solution,” Starmer said.
“With that solution now under threat, this is the moment to act.” The UK leader also detailed several demands for Hamas.
Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy, attending a UN conference in New York led by France and Saudi Arabia to promote the two-state solution, echoed the sentiment.
Lammy said it was“with the hand of history on our shoulders” that London was planning to recognise Palestinian statehood
More than 220 British lawmakers from nine parties including Starmer's Labour published a letter last Friday urging him to take the step.
