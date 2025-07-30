Driver Injured After Bus Falls Into Sindh In Central Kashmir's Ganderbal
An official said that the bus fell into the river Sindh at Kullan bridge when the driver was negotiating a curve.
He said that the bus was empty when it fell into the river.“A rescue operation has been launched to retrieve the bus from the river. In the incident driver has received minor injuries,” he said, as per news agency KNO.
The driver has been identified as Waseem Ahmad Dar son of Ali Mohammad Dar of Ganastan, Sumbal.
He was immediately shifted to PHC Kullan for treatment, where his condition is said to be stable.Read Also Thar Seized, Owner Detained After Collision With Scooty In Jammu Three Killed After Tractor Plunges Into Gorge In J&K's Kishtwar
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment