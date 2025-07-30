Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Driver Injured After Bus Falls Into Sindh In Central Kashmir's Ganderbal


2025-07-30 02:04:05
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A passenger bus that was on way to ferry ITBP personnel fell into the river Sindh in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, officials said.

An official said that the bus fell into the river Sindh at Kullan bridge when the driver was negotiating a curve.

He said that the bus was empty when it fell into the river.“A rescue operation has been launched to retrieve the bus from the river. In the incident driver has received minor injuries,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

The driver has been identified as Waseem Ahmad Dar son of Ali Mohammad Dar of Ganastan, Sumbal.

He was immediately shifted to PHC Kullan for treatment, where his condition is said to be stable.

