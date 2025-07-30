When Will Tsunami Waves Arrive In California, Hawaii, Alaska And Other Areas?
It depends on how far the epicenter of the earthquake is from a coastal area. It could take just minutes for waves to hit land next to the site of a major quake. It could take hours for tsunamis to cross the Pacific Ocean.
The speed of tsunami waves also depends on ocean depth. They travel faster over deep water and slow down in shallow water.When would tsunami waves arrive?
As per the National Weather Service, in California , the first wave arrival is expected around 1150 PM PDT. Multiple waves are expected, lasting for 10-36 hours.
Alaska's western Aleutian Islands are already witnessing the first tsunami waves, while Kodiak in Alaska expects it to arrive around 12:20 am ET (9:50 am IST). Southeast Alaska is expected to see the arrival of the tsunami around 12:45 am-1:55 am ET (10:15 am-11:25 am IST).
In Hawaii, where tsunami sirens have been blaring, the expected arrival time is around 1:15 am ET (11:25 am IST).Also Read | Tsunami Warning LIVE: Flights cancelled as Hawaii braces for Tsunami Check alerts for other areas:
- Fort Bragg – 11:50 PM PDT, July 29 Crescent City – 11:55 PM PDT, July 29 Monterey – 12:15 AM PDT, July 30 Port San Luis – 12:35 AM PDT, July 30 San Francisco – 12:40 AM PDT, July 30 Santa Barbara – 12:50 AM PDT, July 30 Los Angeles Harbor – 1:05 AM PDT, July 30 Newport Beach – 1:10 AM PDT, July 30 Oceanside & La Jolla – 1:15 AM PDT, July 30
Waves less than a foot (under 30 centimeters) above tide levels were observed in the Alaskan communities of Amchitka and Adak, Snider said.
Waves washed up to the shoreline on Japan's Hokkaido in the north and Ibaraki and Chiba, just east of Tokyo, in footage aired on Japan's NHK public television. A tsunami of 50 centimeters (1.6 feet) was detected at the Ishinomaki port in northern Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.Also Read | Last time a MASSIVE earthquake hit Russia's Kamchatka was 73 years ago
The National Tsunami Warning Center in Alaska said some places could still be feeling impacts from the tsunami for hours - such as in Adak, a community of about 70 people in the Aleutian Islands - or perhaps more than a day.
