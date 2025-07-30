ED Conducts Raids On Several Locations In Hyderabad In Connection With Multi-Crore Sheep Distribution Scam
The ED's search is being conducted at premises of unnamed beneficiaries of the scheme and middlemen, who have been identified on the basis of money trail, sources said.
The sheep-rearing irregularities case involves a loss of hundreds of crores to the government as per a CAG report. However, the possible loss mentioned in the FIR of the case pertains to ₹2.1 crore.
The ED has unearthed crucial information, which indicates massive fraud in the sheep distribution scheme, as per the sources.Telangana Sheep Distribution Scam
CAG's Audit Report for period ended March, 2021 revealed several irregularities in the implementation of the SRDS scheme.
These included non-maintenance of beneficiary wise details, improper record of invoices pertaining to transportation invoices and payments, and payments against invoices containing fake/ passenger vehicles/ non-transport vehicle registration numbers.
The irregularities further included duplicate tags allotted to sheep units, sheep units allotted to dead/ non-existent persons, etc.
The CAG's audit report is limited to onlyseven out of 33 districts in Telangana. The estimated loss to the government is pegged at ₹253.93 crore in these seven districts.
On a proportionate basis for all the 33 districts in the entire state of Telangana, the loss is likely to exceed ₹1000 crore.
